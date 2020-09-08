 Vodafone-backed health project set for $28M expansion  - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone-backed health project set for $28M expansion 

08 SEP 2020

Vodafone Group’s charitable arm announced plans to expand a Tanzanian ambulance taxi scheme which relies on its network, app and mobile money platform, into other sub-Saharan African countries at a cost of $28 million.

The M-Mama programme launched in Tanzania in 2015 and provides free transport for women experiencing complications in pregnancy, labour or with a new born baby.

Those requiring hospital treatment can dial a toll-free number, with a call centre then able to identify and deploy a local taxi driver registered with the ambulance taxi scheme using the M-Mama app.

Drivers are given training in handling emergency patients and paid for the transportation service through m-pesa at no cost to the patient.

Its first new country will be Lesotho, with Vodafone Foundation and the country’s government investing a total of $4.5 million in expanding the scheme to the nation.

Vodafone Group chief external and corporate affairs officer Joakim Reiter said: “Our long-term investment of $28 million to expand M-Mama within sub-Saharan Africa will save the lives of thousands of women through an emergency service that governments can afford to sustain.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

