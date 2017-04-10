English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Vodafone AU presses for NBN 5G spectrum access

10 APR 2017

Vodafone Australia believes the country’s National Broadband Network (NBN Co) needs to work with the mobile sector and share spectrum critical to the rollout of 5G.

The 3.4GHz to 3.7GHz spectrum band is a particular bone of contention as it was allocated to NBN Co before the band became “the only internationally-aligned 5G band which is likely to be available in Australia”, Vodafone said in a statement.

Vodafone Australia chief Inaki Berroeta, speaking at an event in Sydney, drove home the same point when he said other bands “do not have sufficient international alignment, and therefore risk leaving Australia unable to leverage the global technology ecosystem,” news.com.au reported.

Berroeta also said the government should learn its lesson from the auction of the regional 1800MHz spectrum, which played a big part in impeding 4G development.

In it’s statement, Vodafone said it: “is not suggesting that this spectrum be immediately withdrawn from NBN, however there should be a serious examination of the alternatives and options and the costs and benefits of each”, adding: “it should not be assumed that the interests of government, the NBN and the mobile industry are in conflict.”

Vodafone suggested other appropriate bands could be given to NBN Co, which are not “primary candidates” for 5G, or an incentive auction could be held (where incumbent users of spectrum are given an incentive to release spectrum for higher value uses with greater public benefit.)

An NBN Co company representative hinted at reluctance to give up the 3.5GHz spectrum, telling news.com.au: “Our 3.5GHz spectrum is an extremely critical asset that enables us to deliver our commitment to provide access to high quality broadband to all Australians by 2020.”

“Thousands of NBN fixed wireless end user premises are already receiving services using spectrum in the 3.5GHz band – and we plan to service thousands more end users with this spectrum in the future.”

Domestic roaming
Berroeta also criticised Telstra for anti-competitive practices such as only sharing a small percentage of its regional towers and opposing domestic roaming.

Later this month the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is expected to reach a decision on mandated domestic roaming.

In March, Telstra told news.com.au investment and expansion of its mobile network is a key point of differentiation: “Regulated roaming would rob us of this point of difference and take away our incentive to invest.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

AT&T looks to 5G with $1.6B spectrum licensee buy

SpiderCloud tackles operator capacity challenge

Australian watchdog sues Apple over alleged ‘bricking’
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association