English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodacom unit tips tie-ups as key to unlocking verticals

13 AUG 2018

INTERVIEW: Mezzanine CEO Jacques de Vos (pictured) highlighted the importance of combining internal upskilling with specialist partnerships to drive operator moves into vertical sectors including healthcare, education and agriculture.

Speaking to Mobile World Live, de Vos said Mezzanine, a Vodacom subsidiary which focuses on developing and hosting services for vertical markets in Africa, had actively looked to source partners with a deep industry knowledge to ensure new services were meeting a genuine need.

He added there was an appetite from operators on the continent to move away from sole provision of data and voice into wider sectors which enable social change, from financial inclusion technologies to healthcare innovations.

“Why is Vodacom interested in agriculture, healthcare or education? We believe we can enable change,” he said, adding it aimed to aid “social change in the continent and support governments in growing economies. And, we see it as a commercial opportunity for us as a company.”

De Vos emphasised: “We don’t have authority in Vodacom in delivering [the likes of] health services so it’s important for us to partner with in-country service providers and knowledge partners [to] make sure whatever we offer and whatever services we enable are relevant and add value.”

“It’s a combination of investing in new skills in our business, new systems, new processes, new business models and important partnerships.”

To view the full interview, which includes discussions of the privacy implications of data collection and the relative progress of Africa’s different regions to adopting digital technologies, click here.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Tigo sees regulators as key to boosting Africa coverage

Blog: Startups showcase bright potential of Africa

Interview: Mezzanine
M360 2018 Africa - Video

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association