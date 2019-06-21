Vodacom offloads enterprise operations in 5 markets - Mobile World Live

Vodacom struck deals to sell its enterprise businesses in five markets, as part of a strategic repositioning of its African business operations.

In separate statements, the operator announced three moves. The first involves selling its Vodacom Business Africa operations in Nigeria, Zambia and Ivory Coast to Synergy Communications.

It also said it had entered an agreement with Internet Technologies Angola to sell its operations and assets in that country, while the third deal involves a similar deal covering the sale of its business in Ghana to Vodafone Ghana.

Vodacom said it would strike partner agreements with the three companies to maintain a presence with customers in the markets.

Financial terms for all three deals have been kept confidential.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said the company will work with the respective partners to grow in the five markets.

“Crucially, Vodacom is not exiting any of the territories related to this transaction and remains focused on continuing to deliver exceptional service to our global and multinational clients in these markets through long-term commercial agreements,” he said.

The company added it went through “a robust and lengthy process” to find a buyer and partner, as part of its decision to reposition its enterprise business.

Synergy and ITA were selected as successful bidders “for their wealth of pan-African experience”, it added.