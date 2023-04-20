 Virgin Media O2 reportedly moves on infra stake sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Virgin Media O2 reportedly moves on infra stake sale

20 APR 2023

UK operator Virgin Media O2 began scoping-out potential buyers for at least half of its stake in joint venture Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure (CTIL), Financial Times (FT) reported, with its share in the company estimated to be valued at around £1.5 billion.

Virgin Media O2 owns half of CTIL, with Vodafone Group infrastructure spin-off Vantage Towers holding the remainder.

FT noted the initial plan was for Virgin Media O2 to sell half of its stake in CTIL, but depending on the offers received it could consider selling its entire interest in the venture.

A sale would come as little surprise given the regular rumours surfacing in the UK media questioning the future of the half currently owned by Virgin Media O2.

CTIL was founded in 2012 as a joint venture between Vodafone and Telefonica.

In January 2021, Vodafone transferred its stake in the business to Vantage Towers. At the time CTIL managed 14,200 macro and 1,400 micro sites, with a commitment to add 1,200 more macro sites by the end of March 2025.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Virgin Media O2 hands open RAN gig to Mavenir

Virgin Media O2 makes case for private 5G

Virgin Media O2 explores Cityfibre deal

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association