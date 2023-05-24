VMO2 cuts carbon emissions by almost 30%

VMO2 revealed it reduced its carbon emissions by 29 per cent since 2020 after introducing a wide-ranging green strategy, as it continues efforts to hit net-zero targets by 2040.

In a statement, the UK operator explained its ESG programme is centred on carbon emissions, the circular economy and digital inclusion.

It added its carbon reduction plans have been approved and certified by the Science Based Targets initiative.

VMO2 counted moves to deploy IoT in smart meters among its environmental progress, stating these had helped prevent the emission of “29 million tonnes of carbon” and encouraged energy-efficient buildings.

It also cited digitalisation and remote working as factors in lowering emissions associated with commuting.

The operator currently employs 70 electric vans for its operations and pledged to completely “electrify its fleet” by the end of 2030.

Circular economy initiatives include recycling plans encouraging users to “sustainably dispose” of e-waste: it stated more than 250,000 devices had been recycled in the past 12 months and 10 million routers refurbished since 2014.

In October 2022, the company invested £500,000 on e-waste projects.

Additionally, the operator highlighted efforts to tackle the connectivity gap by providing digital training, SIMs and data plans for free.