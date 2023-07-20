 Video kills the radio star as Telia faces TV woes - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Video kills the radio star as Telia faces TV woes

20 JUL 2023

Telia CEO Allison Kirkby noted an advertising downturn weighed on its TV and Media business during Q2, marring growth in its core telecoms operations largely driven by expanded 5G coverage and related price changes.

Kirkby stated a focus on delivering sustainable growth bore fruit for its telecoms unit, citing the highest levels of growth in EBITDA and service revenue for several years.

The executive noted Telia is focused on achieving a leading position in terms of telecoms technology, in particular its 5G rollout. In a separate statement yesterday (19 July), the operator announced its networks covered 84 per cent of the population across Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania and Estonia by the close of Q2.

Kirkby said the operator had “clear leadership positions in Sweden, Norway and Lithuania”.

Its position in these markets provided Telia the flexibility required to implement “price adjustments as well as driving continued strong demand” in the Enterprise segment.

“TV and media is, however, negatively impacting the group’s financial performance”, Kirkby stated, with advertising revenue challenges exacerbating some woes in “premium sports at a time of added cost from” a business transformation programme.

Still, the executive stood by Telia’s strategy of restoring growth through improvements to customer experience and its range of products; maintaining a front-running position in infrastructure; and overhauling its business to deliver “the digital experiences our customers need, but with a more agile, lower cost base”.

The CEO acknowledged inflation and high interest rates remained an issue, but stated these are “gradually stabilising”, tipping its telecoms business to be resilient enough to “support our continued momentum” in H2.

Net income attributable to shareholders declined from SEK1.5 billion ($146.2 million) in Q2 2022 to SEK762 million, with revenue up 4.5 per cent to SEK23.3 billion.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Telia names interim CFO

Telia, Ericsson debut private 5G in the Baltics

Telia strikes deal for $920M Denmark unit sale

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association