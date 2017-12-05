Verizon expects major financial impact from 5G plan

Verizon CFO Matt Ellis (pictured) indicated the operator is expecting deployments of fixed-wireless 5G to yield a “significant” impact on the company’s financials within two to three years.

The US operator recently announced plans to launch a new fixed-wireless 5G offering in three to five markets in the second half of 2018. Speaking at an investor conference today (5 December), Ellis revealed further details about Verizon’s plan for the service, including the operator’s intent to bundle 5G broadband with voice and video offerings.

Verizon initially planned to launch its fixed-wireless 5G service as a broadband only offering, but Ellis said the operator will also move to bundle with voice and video products where there is customer demand.

“For cord cutters who have moved off of getting linear TV, then we’ll do broadband only. But for those who continue to want to bundle their video with their broadband, we’ll have that. Now how we deliver it: it won’t be your traditional linear TV product, it’ll be a more over-the-top product,” he explained, adding the operator would reveal more details on the precise form of the OTT product at a later date.

Ellis noted Verizon is initially targeting 30 million households based on results from its commercial trials and analysis of which markets have sufficient population density to yield a return. Though the product will use mmWave spectrum, Ellis again highlighted Verizon’s trials showed the operator can deliver gigabit speeds over distances “north of 2,000 feet” and vertically up to 20 stories without needing direct line of sight.