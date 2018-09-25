Verizon aims to thin staff with buyout program

Verizon ramped up its cost-cutting effort, launching a voluntary buyout offer for thousands of management employees in an attempt to reduce its workforce, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Employees have until mid-November to decide whether to accept the package, which includes three weeks’ worth of pay for each year of service with the company. Those who accept will exit between the end of this year and mid-2019, an operator representative told WSJ.

The belt-tightening comes as part of a larger plan to cut $10 billion in costs by 2022.

However, Verizon’s workforce numbers have been dropping for some time, decreasing from 195,900 employees as of the end of June 2011 to 177,800 in June 2014. The operator shed more than 10,000 additional staffers over the past year, reducing its headcount from 163,400 at the end of June 2017 to 153,100 in June 2018.

Verizon’s staff count lags behind that of rival AT&T, which employed 273,210 as of the end of June. But the operator still employs nearly three times as many workers as T-Mobile US and Sprint.

According to the most recently available data, T-Mobile recorded 51,000 full and part-time staffers as of the end of 2017, while Sprint had around 30,000 employees as of the end of March 2018.