English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon aims to thin staff with buyout program

25 SEP 2018

Verizon ramped up its cost-cutting effort, launching a voluntary buyout offer for thousands of management employees in an attempt to reduce its workforce, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Employees have until mid-November to decide whether to accept the package, which includes three weeks’ worth of pay for each year of service with the company. Those who accept will exit between the end of this year and mid-2019, an operator representative told WSJ.

The belt-tightening comes as part of a larger plan to cut $10 billion in costs by 2022.

However, Verizon’s workforce numbers have been dropping for some time, decreasing from 195,900 employees as of the end of June 2011 to 177,800 in June 2014. The operator shed more than 10,000 additional staffers over the past year, reducing its headcount from 163,400 at the end of June 2017 to 153,100 in June 2018.

Verizon’s staff count lags behind that of rival AT&T, which employed 273,210 as of the end of June. But the operator still employs nearly three times as many workers as T-Mobile US and Sprint.

According to the most recently available data, T-Mobile recorded 51,000 full and part-time staffers as of the end of 2017, while Sprint had around 30,000 employees as of the end of March 2018.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 2 highlights

Big 4 operator tech chiefs offer 5G hopes

US operators take on authentication
MWCA18 - NEWS

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association