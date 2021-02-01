 Verizon 3G shutdown chugs along - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon 3G shutdown chugs along

01 FEB 2021

Verizon executives slated recent media reports stating it paused a shutdown of its legacy 3G network, telling Mobile World Live a programme of refarming the frequencies remains active.

Heidi Hemmer, SVP of network engineering, said Verizon had not slowed its decommissioning scheme and is “actively managing the network to move usage” off 3G infrastructure.

“As the usage goes down, we refarm.”

She added the shutdown would be complete by 1 January 2023.

Cynthia Grupe, VP of network engineering, noted some 3G frequencies had already been converted, stating 850MHz spectrum previously used for CDMA was reallocated for its nationwide rollout of low-band 5G in late 2020.

A Verizon representative added some customers may experience a degradation or loss of service as decommissioning continues, but said it won’t “shut any customer off without notice”.

The operator stopped activating 3G devices in 2018 and was previously expected to complete the shutdown by end-2020.

Rival AT&T aims to finish closing its 3G network in February 2022.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Crown Castle scores big Verizon 5G small cell deal

Verizon sets 5G targets for 2021

Vietnam to halt import, production of 2G, 3G handsets
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association