 Usual suspects circle Ooredoo towers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Usual suspects circle Ooredoo towers

08 NOV 2022
tower

Ooredoo Group reportedly attracted broad interest in a potential sale of its 20,000 mobile towers, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) tipped to have entered the fray alongside a host of dedicated players.

Bloomberg reported the Saudi sovereign wealth fund was considering a bid for Ooredoo’s towers but faced potential competition from American Tower, IHS Holding and Helios Towers.

The news site reported Ooredoo could raise between $3 billion to $5 billion through the sale, with interested parties expected to submit bids in the coming days.

Ooredoo detailed plans to split its tower assets from its main business in September, following speculation it was seeking to sell.

It stated such a move would boost its position in specific markets and its overall efficiency.

If it proceeds with a sale, Ooredoo would join a growing number of mobile operators seeking to cash-in on their tower assets.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Spark closes tower unit stake sale

Ooredoo poised for tower move

Ooredoo latest to be linked with tower disposals

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association