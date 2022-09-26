 Ooredoo poised for tower move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ooredoo poised for tower move

26 SEP 2022
tower

Ooredoo Group outlined plans to separate its towers from the main business, a move confirmed weeks after speculation it was considering selling-off the assets completely.

In a statement, Ooredoo explained it was preparing for a “potential carve-out” of its towers across its footprint in an attempt to become asset light. It also aims to assess options on how to raise cash from the infrastructure.

The company owns 20,000 towers across its mobile operations, which cover various markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.

Following the spin-off Ooredoo noted it would be able to “work on a deal that is suitable for target markets, attract third tenant business and create efficiencies”.

In making the move, Ooredoo would follow a trend which has been gaining traction in recent years, with groups and individual operators looking to either sell, attract investment into, or lease access to their assets by creating new companies housing them.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ooredoo latest to be linked with tower disposals

Ooredoo closes in on Myanmar deal

Indosat tipped to offload more towers
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association