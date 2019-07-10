 US sets limits on Huawei reprieve - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US sets limits on Huawei reprieve

10 JUL 2019

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross warned the country would err towards denying companies licences to trade with Huawei, unless it was clear any deals did not risk national security.

At a conference, Ross explained applications to trade with Huawei would be reviewed with a “presumption of denial”. Authorities are keen to ensure “we don’t just transfer revenue from the US to foreign firms”, he stated.

He added Huawei’s presence on a US trade blacklist and the scope of items requiring licences remain unchanged despite the intervention of President Trump late last month.

Ross did not specify what kinds of trade might present a threat to national security.

In an interview with CNBC, US economic adviser Larry Kudlow explained: “With respect to the private market, I call it general merchandise, we’ve opened the door and relaxed a bit the licensing requirements for the Commerce Department, where there are no national security influences or consequences.”

By way of example, he said some chip companies would be permitted to sell products to Huawei on a limited basis.

It is unclear how much the limited respite will help Huawei given the pending implementation of another Trump directive. By mid-October, Ross said the Department of Commerce will issue interim rules to enforce an executive order barring companies from using equipment or services supplied by companies deemed a security risk.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Huawei investment in Poland hinges on 5G stance

Huawei founder cool on US ban reversal

Nokia chief warns against stricter security rules

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association