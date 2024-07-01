AST SpaceMobile CEO Abel Avellan outlined how his company’s direct-to-device satellite broadband service works in a letter to shareholders and partners, which included allowing customers from rivals AT&T and Verizon to use each other’s networks where needed.

Both US operators signed agreements with the fledgling direct-to-device satellite provider to use their 850MHz low-band spectrum to connect customers across the continental US.

Avellan explained in his letter the space-to cell connection is designed to work transparently, “meaning you won’t need to worry about which carrier’s 850MHz spectrum is being used”.

AST SpaceMobile benefits from being able to eliminate connectivity gaps across the US through the partnerships.

“Consumers gain unparalleled access to space-based cellular broadband, businesses can expand into previously unreachable regions, and first responders and rural communities will no longer be left behind in the digital age,” he said.

Avellan noted the portion of each operator’s 850MHz spectrum dedicated for its service is compatible with current standard smartphones.

He stated the 850MHz frequency from both AT&T and Verizon is used without either operator needing to reallocate spectrum resources from their land-based networks.

AST SpaceMobile uses a segment of the 850MHz band in conjunction with its terrestrial operations.

In addition to the spectrum, AT&T and Verizon have also made financial investments into AST SpaceMobile.

AST SpaceMobile is in the process of delivering five of its first low-earth orbit BlueWalker 3 birds to a US-based launch site either this month or in August prior to launching them shortly thereafter.

AST is also collaborating with Vodafone, Rakuten, Google, American Tower and Bell Canada as part of a goal to serve more than 2.8 billion subscribers.

It faces competition from SpaceX, which has a deal in place with T-Mobile US, Lynk Global, and Apple, among others.