 US plots further Chinese equipment curbs - Mobile World Live
Home

US plots further Chinese equipment curbs

17 JUN 2021

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) began considering a proposal to revoke existing authorisations for equipment made by five Chinese companies, potentially setting the stage for further clampdowns on kit from the nation.

At a meeting yesterday (17 June), the FCC called for comments on the plan, which could impact telecom equipment already in use in the US. The move was included as part of a previous plan to block purchases of network kit with private funds.

A final vote is scheduled after a 90-day comment process.

Its latest action involves equipment and video surveillance cameras from Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Dahua and Hangzhou Hikvision.

The FCC explained its plan was prompted by political moves initiated in May to prevent it authorising equipment from the companies.

If cleared, the move would add to previous blocks on use of the US government’s Universal Service Fund to purchase equipment from Huawei and ZTE, a decision affecting rural US operators relying on the subsidy programme, many of which have use the vendors’ products in their networks.

The operators have already called for more time to comply with an order to replace the equipment due to the impact of a global chip shortage.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

