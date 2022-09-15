 UK, EU up scrutiny of record Microsoft deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK, EU up scrutiny of record Microsoft deal

15 SEP 2022

A proposed $69 billion acquisition of games publisher Activision Blizzard by Microsoft was tipped to face in-depth probes by the European Union (EU) and the UK’s antitrust regulator over growing concerns the deal could prove anti-competitive.

Financial Times (FT) reported the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is set to launch a phase two investigation into the deal.

The CMA was one of the first to launch a major probe into the deal, which would be Microsoft’s largest purchase ever and also the biggest all-cash technology acquisition on record.

Earlier this month, the CMA issued a notice giving Microsoft five days to satisfy competition concerns or risk a deeper probe.

Microsoft opted not to offer any remedies at this stage.

FT reported the companies have been in discussions with EU officials since the deal was announced. Those involved are apparently anticipating a prolonged probe once Microsoft officially files the case with the EU in the next few weeks.

Given the size of the deal and the nature of the buyer, in addition to growing concerns from rivals, it will likely take a long time to be fully assessed by the EU, FT reported.

Activision Blizzard is the publisher of hit titles including Call of Duty, Quake, Guitar Hero and Doom.

Gaming giant Sony had expressed concerns about future access to Activision Blizzard titles if Microsoft completes the acquisition.

The Japanese company accused Microsoft of misleading the game industry and regulators over its commitment to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation after any purchase.

Microsoft’s deal is also facing investigations in New Zealand and the US.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

SES, Microsoft virtualise satellite ground networks

Telstra forges 5-year cloud deal with Microsoft

Verizon taps Microsoft for 5G Xbox gaming

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association