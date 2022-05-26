 Twitter pays $150M fine to settle probe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Twitter pays $150M fine to settle probe

26 MAY 2022

Twitter reached a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over user privacy violations exposed by the watchdog in 2019, with the social media company stumping up $150 million.

In a statement, Twitter explained it had put an end to the issue by paying the penalty, but claimed it had actually addressed the violation shortly after the FTC disclosed the breach three years ago.

The FTC commenced an investigation after finding Twitter user email addresses and phone numbers provided for security purposes may have inadvertently been used for advertising between 2013 and 2019.

Twitter asks users to provide phone numbers for two-factor authentication when signing-up to the platform, however these numbers remained in the system to allow advertisers to tailor promotions. Twitter could not clarify how many users were affected.

When the probe commenced, Twitter stated it was expecting to face a probable loss of $150 million to $250 million.

In its settlement statement, Twitter explained it worked with the FTC throughout the probe, and aligned with the agency on operational updates and programme enhancements to ensure people’s data remains secure and their privacy protected.

Going forward, Twitter added it would make investments in security policies and standards, including building and evolving processes, implementing technical measures and conducting regular audits.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Musk deja en suspenso la compra de Twitter

Musk puts Twitter deal on hold

Musk eyes Twitter leadership as takeover nears

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association