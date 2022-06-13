 TIM single network deal on track for October - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TIM single network deal on track for October

13 JUN 2022

Open Fiber CEO Mario Rossetti (pictured) reportedly indicated a deal to create a single fixed network operator in Italy by combining the state-backed provider’s assets with those of Telecom Italia could be reached later this year provided all parties play ball.

Reuters reported Rossetti told local media the conditions to seal a deal by end-October are right. Telecom Italia last month signed a preliminary agreement on the matter with state lender CDP, which owns 60 per cent of Open Fiber.

Telecom Italia CEO Pietro Labriola previously told the news agency the creation of a single fibre network could be completed in between 12 months and 18 months.

Labriola intends to reveal more details on the plan to separate the Italian operator into two units at its capital market day on 7 July.

Italy’s Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao has also told Reuters the success of the plan to create a national wholesale network will depend on the “goodwill of foreign investors”, including Telecom Italia shareholder Vivendi, KKR and Australia-headquartered Macquarie Asset Management.

Fibre ramp
Rossetti further indicated the talks on a single network project are not affecting Open Fiber’s own standalone business plan, including an aim to connect almost half of Italy’s 31 million households with fibre by the end of this year.

He cited labour shortages as the main obstacle to deployment targets, noting Open Fiber needs about 8,000 workers over the next two years.

In December 2021, the wholesale provider outlined a plan to invest an additional €11 billion to increase coverage to around 24 million households by 2031.

Last month, Telecom Italia signed a commercial agreement to share its network infrastructure with Open Fiber to accelerate rollout of fibre into remote areas of Italy.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

TIM gets €725M of Italian 5G fund

TIM to cut up to 1,200 jobs

TIM to use fixed spin-off to cut debt
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association