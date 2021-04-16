Terzioglu goes solo at Veon - Mobile World Live

Veon announced its co-CEO Sergi Herrero (pictured, left) will resign from the role from 30 June, following just more than a year jointly helming with Kaan Terzioglu (pictured, right).

Following Herrero’s departure, Terzioglu will run the group as sole CEO, overseeing its corporate matters and general operations.

Herrero was appointed co-CEO on 1 March 2020 and is expected to continue advising the company on matters of “high growth areas”, including the operator’s Veon Ventures arm.

The executive said he enjoyed his time as co-CEO, citing “developing new growth areas for the business” as a highlight.

“I look forward to remaining actively engaged with Veon as it continues to build value in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, Ukraine and elsewhere”, Herrero said.

Veon chairman Gennady Gazin described Herrero’s work in developing its ventures business and the team behind it as “excellent”.

At the time of announcing plans for co-heading Veon in February 2020, Herrero and Terzioglu told Mobile World Live the move aimed to bring the company’s different operations together and create a strong joint leadership.