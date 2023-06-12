 Telkom South Africa mulls takeover bid - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telkom South Africa mulls takeover bid

12 JUN 2023

Telkom South Africa confirmed an approach by a consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko to buy a majority stake in the operator, with so-called exploratory discussions underway over a number of factors including the price and funding sources.

The operator has been the subject of merger and buyout proposals from rivals over the last year. It disclosed information about the latest offer in a stock market statement today (12 June) following local media speculation claiming a bid had been rejected.

It added the “unsolicited non-binding indicative letter” had been received and was being assessed by the company’s board, which had requested “further clarity” on some elements including the price.

The company warned there was no certainty the discussions would result in a deal. It did not disclose the financial terms initially proposed.

Alongside Maseko’s company Afrifund Investments Proprietary, the consortium comprises international player Axian Telecom and the Government Employees Pension Fund.

Maseko departed as CEO of the operator group at the end of 2021.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Rain, Telkom South Africa abandon deal talks

MTN walks away from Telkom tie-up

MTN continues Telkom pursuit as Rain circles

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association