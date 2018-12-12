 Telia completes Eurasia exit with KCell sale - Mobile World Live
Home

Telia completes Eurasia exit with KCell sale

12 DEC 2018

Kazakhstan state-controlled operator Kazakhtelecom agreed a deal to acquire a 75 per cent stake in KCell from Telia and Turkcell for $446 million.

In a statement, Telia said it will sell its 24 per cent holding in the company, as well as a 51 per cent stake it owns with Turkcell through Fintur Holdings. The $446 value implies an enterprise value of $771 million for a 100 per cent stake in KCell, on a cash and debt-free basis.

Exit
The deal to sell KCell is particularly significant for Telia, as it continues its efforts to sell assets outside of its core Nordic and Baltic markets, a strategy announced in 2015.

CEO and president Johan Dennelind said the KCell agreement means Telia had, in all material aspects, completed “the journey of exiting Eurasia”.

“It has been a complex process with many interests and considerations, but we are now pleased with the completion of this process,” he added.

Kazakhtelecom and Telia held negotations about a deal for KCell earlier in the year, but discussions broke down in September after they failed to agree on a price.

The KCell sale is expected to be completed later this month. It has already been approved by the anti-monopoly authority in Kazakhstan.

In a separate deal, Telia added it had signed an agreement to acquire Turkcell’s 41.45 per cent share in Fintur Holdings to become the sole shareholder, allowing it to repatriate cash from the holding company.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

