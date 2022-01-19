 Telia Carrier unveils rebrand following sale - Mobile World Live
Home

Telia Carrier unveils rebrand following sale

19 JAN 2022

Telia Carrier rebranded to Arelion, marking a major move to shake up the business after it was established as an independent company following its separation from Swedish operator Telia in June 2021.

Telia Carrier said the brand reinforced its goal to provide global services to the world’s largest operators, offering connectivity on more than 70,000km of optical fibre.

Arelion stands for “world-class customer care and premium global connectivity”, it explained, with the brand developed after it commissioned a consultancy to survey top operators and enterprise customers about “business drivers that impact connectivity partner selection”. After conducting “rigorous internal and external research” the new brand was created, it added.

The rebrand marks complete separation from operator Telia, which sold the unit to investment company Polhem Infra for SEK9.4 billion ($1 billion).

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

