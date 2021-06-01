Telia completes carrier division sale - Mobile World Live

Telia completed a divestment of its carrier division to investment company Polhem Infra for SEK9.45 billion ($1.1 billion), as the operator group signed a long-term deal to continue using its former unit’s services.

The operator group announced the sale of Telia Carrier in October 2020, subject to regulatory approval. The unit provides a range of wholesale connectivity services including what it claims to be the world’s leading IP backbone.

Telia Carrier’s new owner Polhem Infra is a Swedish investment company established by the country’s national pension fund in 2019 to buy and manage key infrastructure assets.

Other investment areas targeted include sustainable energy.

In its statement on the deal’s completion, Polhem Infra noted it planned to rebrand Telia Carrier with a new identity set to be revealed at a later date.

Alongside announcing finalisation of the transaction, Polhem Infra revealed it had appointed a new board of directors comprising chair Eva Elmstedt; GSMA CMO Stephanie Lynch-Habib; former Tele2 COO Johnny Svedberg; and Polhem Infra CEO Mikael Lundin.