 Telefonica fortifies IoT cybersecurity - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica fortifies IoT cybersecurity

17 JUN 2020

Telefonica bolstered its cybersecurity portfolio to address growing enterprise demand for greater protection in IoT sparked by businesses conducting digital transformations.

In a statement yesterday (16 June), Telefonica explained its cybersecurity unit ElevenPaths expanded a collaboration with specialist Fortinet to provide “advanced security services” in IoT, operation technology (OT) and IT environments, for industrial sector customers.

The operator highlighted “growing demand” for managed security services, to ensure enterprise operations are “protected and compliant”. ElevenPaths will meet this by using Fortinet’s industrial control systems in conjunction with Telefonica’s security expertise.

Alberto Sempere, director of product and marketing at ElevenPaths, said: “Many of our clients are undergoing digital transformations where OT and IoT technologies play a leading role.

“Although there are significant benefits to these technologies, they also introduce greater exposure to security risks that must be properly managed and addressed.”

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Telefonica chief hails industry Covid-19 response

Google cloud march continues with Telefonica deal

Telefonica advances tower sale strategy with €1.5B deal

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association