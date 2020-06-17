Telefonica fortifies IoT cybersecurity - Mobile World Live

Telefonica bolstered its cybersecurity portfolio to address growing enterprise demand for greater protection in IoT sparked by businesses conducting digital transformations.

In a statement yesterday (16 June), Telefonica explained its cybersecurity unit ElevenPaths expanded a collaboration with specialist Fortinet to provide “advanced security services” in IoT, operation technology (OT) and IT environments, for industrial sector customers.

The operator highlighted “growing demand” for managed security services, to ensure enterprise operations are “protected and compliant”. ElevenPaths will meet this by using Fortinet’s industrial control systems in conjunction with Telefonica’s security expertise.

Alberto Sempere, director of product and marketing at ElevenPaths, said: “Many of our clients are undergoing digital transformations where OT and IoT technologies play a leading role.

“Although there are significant benefits to these technologies, they also introduce greater exposure to security risks that must be properly managed and addressed.”