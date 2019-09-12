 Telecom Italia chair tipped to resign - Mobile World Live
Home

Telecom Italia chair tipped to resign

12 SEP 2019

Telecom Italia chairman Fulvio Conti (pictured) was rumoured to be on the verge of quitting after less than 18 months at the helm of the company’s board, Reuters reported.

The news website said the move could be announced at a meeting of the operator’s board later this month. It opens the door for the company to appoint its third chairman in three years, during which time it has also had three different CEOs.

Conti took over in May 2018 from Arnaud de Puyfontaine, who had held the role for less than a year before he quit during a bitter battle between shareholders for control of the operator’s board.

The latest occupant of the hot seat was installed as part of a shake-up instigated by activist shareholder Elliott Management.

During his tenure Conti has found himself at loggerheads with major shareholder Vivendi, which had controled the company’s executive team prior to the current chair’s appointment.

At the turn of the year, Vivendi had demanded the removal of Conti alongside several other executives, following scathing criticism of how the company was being run.

However, Vivendi eventually withdrew its request and a period of relative peace ensued between the company’s feuding shareholders.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

