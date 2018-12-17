 Telecom Argentina emphasises need for 4G capacity - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 - LATAM18 - News

Telecom Argentina emphasises need for 4G capacity

17 DEC 2018

INTERVIEW: Martin Wessel, technology evolution manager at Telecom Argentina (pictured), emphasised the need to create a robust 4G network to prepare for 5G, while simultaneously working to define business cases for the new network technology.

“The main driver for 5G will be the capacity of the 4G network and the promise of all of this IoT demand of services,” Wessel said. “Nowadays we don’t see this in Argentina so we don’t have a business plan driven by the IoT services.”

He added the operator was continuing to enhance its 4G footprint in addition to building a “robust modern network” based on a virtulalised core and software-defined radio network technologies. This, he noted, would make the launch of 5G “easier” when the time came.

Echoing statements made earlier at the GSMA Mobile 360 Series Latin America event by the operator’s CEO, Wessel said the company has to “find and be looking for” the business case for 5G in addition to securing the required spectrum at a suitable price.

To view the full interview, including comments on challenges in finding locations for infrastructure and the progress of its network virtualisation projects, click here.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telcos facing 5G investment challenge – Telecom Argentina
M360 - LATAM18 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association