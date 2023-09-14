 Tarana fuels FWA ambition with $50M funding round - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Network Tech

Tarana fuels FWA ambition with $50M funding round

14 SEP 2023
A tower displaying fixed wireless access technology from Terana Wireless.

US-based fixed wireless access (FWA) provider Tarana Wireless raked in $50 million in a funding round from Digital Alpha Advisors, part of a plan to expand R&D and deliver growth.

A Tarana Wireless representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) it will use Digital Alpha’s investment to hire new staff across various areas of the business, along with financing areas considered to be strategically important.

Digital Alpha joined a group of investors including Axon Capital, Khosla Ventures and Prime Movers Lab, which pumped $170 million into Tarana Wireless in 2022 in a move which valued the company at more than $1 billion.

At the time, a representative told MWL the company was fully funded and did not anticipate a need for further investment.

It stated it invested more than $400 million into developing its technology over the past decade, leaving its Gigabit 1 (G1) FWA service capable of fibre-rivalling near- and non-line-of-sight connectivity in licensed and unlicensed spectrum.

Tarana Wireless’ representative said more than 270 service providers in 19 countries had deployed the set-up since its launch in 2021.

It uses a range of distributed Massive MIMO processing techniques designed for home broadband and stated it aims to deliver gigabit data rates, though operator customers are currently offering tariffs in the 100Mb/s to 500Mb/s range.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association