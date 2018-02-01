English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US pushes NB-IoT testing into guard bands

01 FEB 2018

T-Mobile US CTO Neville Ray claimed the operator was the first in the country to test narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) in guard bands.

3GPP specifications for NB-IoT outline three deployment scenarios: in band; standalone; and guard band. In band deployments use the same spectrum which carries LTE traffic, while standalone scenarios employ a new chunk of unused spectrum. Guard band deployments push operation out of the LTE bands and into the untapped spectrum in-between radio bands which is typically reserved to protect against interference.

Ray noted on Twitter “operating in guard bands is one of NB-IoT’s greatest benefits because the traffic doesn’t compete with other customers’ data”. The operator did not immediately respond to a request for more information about its plans for NB-IoT in guard bands.

T-Mobile rolled out live NB-IoT in Las Vegas, Nevada, in October 2017 and plans to deploy the technology nationwide by the middle of this year. At Mobile World Congress Americas in September 2017, SVP of technology Dave Mayo told Mobile World Live the operator chose NB-IoT over other IoT technologies because it uses less spectrum. LTE Cat-M1 (LTE-M) “requires you to dedicate big blocks of spectrum” he explained, adding the operator believed NB-IoT “was a better match for the spectrum resources” it planned to use.

The operator in January took aim at its rivals with a new IoT business tariff it said undercut Verizon’s LTE-M prices. At the time, T-Mobile noted “NB-IoT carries data with greater efficiency and performance” than LTE-M.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon wages NB-IoT war on T-Mobile

T-Mobile US expects $100M renewable energy boost

T-Mobile eyes more mmWave bands for 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association