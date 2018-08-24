English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US customer data exposed in hack attack

24 AUG 2018

The details of an estimated 2.3 million customers of T-Mobile US and its MetroPCS subsidiary were exposed in a hack attack discovered by the operator earlier this week.

In a statement to subscribers, T-Mobile said personal information including users’ name, billing area code, phone number, email address, account number and type of subscription (either prepaid or post paid) were exposed in the attack. The operator added its cybersecurity team had shut down the exploit after discovering it on 20 August.

“None of your financial data (including credit card information) or social security numbers were involved and no passwords were compromised” the operator said.

While T-Mobile did not detail how many customers were affected, a representative told news site Motherboard up to 3 per cent of its total user base was involved. Based on GSMA Intelligence forecasts the operator’s connections will hit 77 million in the current quarter, this means around 2.3 million users could be involved.

“We take the security of your information very seriously and have a number of safeguards in place to protect your personal information from unauthorised access,” the operator stated.

Motherboard reported the T-Mobile representative said the exploit was dealt with on the same day it began.

Details of the attack were revealed a matter of days after T-Mobile announced a new approach to customer service designed to differentiate it from US rivals.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

AT&T establishes security unit after AlienVault buy

T-Mobile seeks Sprint deal support from MVNOs

T-Mobile US customer care gets personal
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association