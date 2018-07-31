Sprint distribution push marches on

Sprint inked a deal to extend its mobile products into 700 Walmart stores, pressing on with an expansion of its distribution channels even as the prospect of a proposed merger with T-Mobile US looms.

The move comes just three months after the operator teamed up with Walgreens to pilot the installation of micro-outlets, called Sprint Express stores, in eight of the pharmacy chain’s existing locations in Gainesville, Florida.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live it’s too early to speculate on whether such strategic partnerships would be carried through if the merger is approved. However, the representative said while the deal remains under review, Sprint plans to move forward with its strategy of expanding its distribution across all channels, including digital sales, corporate-owned stores, dealers and national retailers.

“All these efforts are consistent with our strategy of making it as easy as possible for customers to switch to Sprint,” the representative noted.

The distribution push comes as Sprint looks to bolster its retail presence following the end of joint ventures with Dixons Carphone and RadioShack in 2017.

During an earnings call in May, Sprint executives said the operator was aiming to open “hundreds” of new retail stores in 2018, adding to the more than 500 Sprint locations it launched last year.