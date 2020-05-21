 SoftBank offloads part of Japan mobile business - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SoftBank offloads part of Japan mobile business

21 MAY 2020

SoftBank Group prepared to put a portion of its domestic mobile operator on the block, its latest move in a JPY4.5 trillion ($41.8 billion) asset sale and share buy-back scheme designed to cut its massive debt.

In a statement, the company said it approved a sale of 240 million shares in SoftBank Corp, which Mobile World Live estimates are valued at around JPY330 billion, with the transaction scheduled for 26 May.

The number of shares on offer equate to 5 per cent of SoftBank’s stake in the mobile business, reducing its overall holding to 62.1 per cent.

SoftBank said the sale is part of a plan outlined in March to tackle debt and boost its cash reserves. At the time, Reuters tipped a sale of its holding in T-Mobile US as a possible move relating to the strategy: this week Bloomberg reported a deal was close to being settled.

The stake sales come at a turbulent time for SoftBank, which reported a record net loss of JPY961.6 billion in the year to end-March.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

SoftBank, Mapbox plot map transformation

SoftBank US stake sale tipped as imminent

SoftBank mulls T-Mobile US stake cut
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association