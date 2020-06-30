 Singapore office leads Rakuten Mobile global push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singapore office leads Rakuten Mobile global push

30 JUN 2020

Rakuten Mobile established an international headquarters in Singapore to spearhead the global launch of its fully virtualised, cloud-native mobile communications platform, naming Rabih Dabboussi as head of global sales and marketing.

The site will serve as its central hub for worldwide sales and marketing, and a development centre for the Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP), the company said.

Dabboussi spent 20 years with Cisco in a range of R&D, technical consulting and leadership roles, before moving on to help establish start-ups covering secure mobile communications, cybersecurity, and digital transformation of governments and enterprises.

The company also plans to establish a unit in the US to lead its sales efforts in the Americas: this will be led by Azita Arvani, GM of Rakuten Mobile, Americas.

In early June, Rakuten Mobile partnered with NEC to develop an open, secure and scalable 4G and 5G cloud-native converged core, which will be a key feature of services offered to global customers through the RCP. At the time, CTO Tareq Amin the architecture is designed as a connectivity platform to enable co-innovation. It plans to test it in brownfield deployments in Japan before exporting.

Commenting on the Singapore move, Amin explained the platform targeted operators, government organisations and enterprise customers, noting it “offers a speedy and cost-efficient deployment of fully virtualised cloud-native network services”.

Amin said: “RCP combines the technology blueprint and expert playbook of our work to date in building the world’s first cloud native mobile network”, adding he looked forward to deploying a system which will “democratise the mobile industry”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Rakuten Mobile delays 5G launch

Blog: Is Rakuten Mobile off to a slow start?

Rakuten expands free trial, targets April launch
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association