 Safaricom tight-lipped on successor as CEO plans exit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Safaricom tight-lipped on successor as CEO plans exit

30 APR 2019

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore (pictured) expressed a desire to step down for health reasons, Reuters reported, with rumours the operator is under pressure to appoint a Kenyan national as his replacement.

In a statement, Safaricom chairman Nicholas Nganga said the board had “not made a decision” on a successor, adding it has a “robust recruitment process that adheres to global best practice in identifying and appointing our senior leadership team”.

He added Collymore remains in charge of the operator following his quick recovery from illness, which led to the executive taking a number of months of medical leave around the turn of 2018.

In an article yesterday (29 April), Reuters reported Collymore did not want to renew his contact at the operator, but was still in discussions with the board on the issue. It mooted August as the month he would depart.

Sources told the news agency Safaricom’s board had already interviewed for a successor and got as far as selecting a candidate from within Vodafone Group. However, the government reportedly objected to the choice, citing an earlier agreement to appoint a Kenyan as its next boss.     

The revelations come as politicians in Kenya continue their scrutiny of the operator and its leading positions in the country’s communications and mobile money sectors, with some reportedly in favour of forcing the company to split the two.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Safaricom steps-up m-Pesa expansion plan

Safaricom tools-up agents in fake cash fight

Kenyan politicians eye tighter mobile money rules

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Mobile Mix: 5G NABs the headlines

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association