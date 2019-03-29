 Kenyan politicians eye tighter mobile money rules - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Kenyan politicians eye tighter mobile money rules

29 MAR 2019

Members of the Kenyan parliament argued mobile money services should be decoupled from telecommunications operations, as authorities once again assess the relationship between the two sectors, Daily Nation reported.

The newspaper said government committees covering ICT and finance are assessing a proposal related to financial services being offered by mobile providers.

Some MPs are said to be in favour of bringing mobile money services under the full control of the Central Bank of Kenya with the Communications Authority of Kenya limited to being able to licence operators for voice, data and SMS services.

If successful, mobile money providers would have to register their businesses as separate commercial banks and would likely be subject to the same rules as the traditional finance sector.

Renewed calls
Kenya’s mobile money and phone sectors are dominated by Safaricom, which has previously been the subject of calls to split its business when authorities began probing how to increase competitiveness in the country’s ICT sector.

Although featured in a draft version of the subsequent report, recommendations on separating the two parts of the company were removed from the final version. However, Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore still slated the conclusions of the study as including measures that would stifle innovation.

Since the report was published interoperability between mobile money providers has been introduced, a measure which is expected to boost competition and increase usage.

As of end-December 2018, Safaricom held an 81 per cent market share of the country’s mobile money subscriptions and 63 per cent of its mobile connections.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Safaricom boosts m-Pesa reach with Alibaba deal

Blog: Can new rules rouse mobile money giants?

Airtel, Telkom Kenya merger hits stumbling block

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association