Proximus approves CEO appointment - Mobile World Live

Belgian operator Proximus signed up consumer chief Guillaume Boutin (pictured) as its new CEO, with a primary goal of continuing a controversial restructuring plan.

In a statement, Proximus chairman Stefaan De Clerck said Boutin’s appointment is a decisive moment for the company as it pushes through its transformation plan to become a digital player.

Boutin was widely tipped to be appointed to the position, with a board meeting regarding the move held yesterday (27 November). He takes on the role at a turbulent time for the company, with the digitalisation push set to see up to 1,900 jobs axed.

The operator said Boutin will start his new role on 1 December having signed a six-year contract, with interim CEO Sandrine Dufour stepping back into the CFO role. Dufour did not apply for the top job.

Boutin said: “Proximus is a unique company. I know the exceptional talent and professionalism of its teams, the strength of its brands and the excellence of its networks and customer service. Proximus’ strength is to be a technological leader, but above all to have the customer at the heart of its strategy.”