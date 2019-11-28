 Proximus approves CEO appointment - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Proximus approves CEO appointment

28 NOV 2019

Belgian operator Proximus signed up consumer chief Guillaume Boutin (pictured) as its new CEO, with a primary goal of continuing a controversial restructuring plan.

In a statement, Proximus chairman Stefaan De Clerck said Boutin’s appointment is a decisive moment for the company as it pushes through its transformation plan to become a digital player.

Boutin was widely tipped to be appointed to the position, with a board meeting regarding the move held yesterday (27 November). He takes on the role at a turbulent time for the company, with the digitalisation push set to see up to 1,900 jobs axed.

The operator said Boutin will start his new role on 1 December having signed a six-year contract, with interim CEO Sandrine Dufour stepping back into the CFO role. Dufour did not apply for the top job.

Boutin said: “Proximus is a unique company. I know the exceptional talent and professionalism of its teams, the strength of its brands and the excellence of its networks and customer service. Proximus’ strength is to be a technological leader, but above all to have the customer at the heart of its strategy.”

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Proximus consumer chief tipped for top job

Proximus, Orange Belgium network plan challenged

Ex-Proximus chief share sale probe hots up

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association