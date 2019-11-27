 Proximus consumer chief tipped for top job - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Proximus consumer chief tipped for top job

27 NOV 2019

Proximus consumer chief Guillaume Boutin (pictured) was tipped to permanently replace former CEO Dominque Leroy, during a time of unrest at the operator, De Tijd reported.

The Belgian newspaper reported a meeting is being held today (27 November) to appoint a permanent CEO, replacing interim chief Sandrine Dufour, and discuss the company’s controversial restructuring plans.

Boutin joined Proximus two years ago in his current role. He previously held various roles with French operator SFR over an 11-year period before joining film and TV distributor Canal+ Group in 2015 as CMO.

Proximus’ new chief will face the challenging task of pushing through restructuring plans while quelling union unrest, which resulted in protests.

In January, the operator announced plans to axe up to 1,900 jobs over a three year period, but aimed to recruit 1,250 in technology based roles as part of a strategy to evolve from a telecommunications company and provide more digital services.

De Standaard reported members of Belgium’s largest trade union, the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions, voted against the restructuring plan and called for another protest outside Proximus’ headquarters.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Proximus, Orange Belgium network plan challenged

Ex-Proximus chief share sale probe hots up

Authorities probe share sale by outgoing Proximus CEO

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association