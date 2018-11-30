English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Palo Alto Networks tackles 5G, IoT security

30 NOV 2018

Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks sought to capitalise on growing industry concerns around 5G and IoT security, announcing a new firewall product designed to help operators deliver both massive throughput and protection for mission-critical applications.

CEO Nikesh Arora unveiled the new K2 series during an earnings call, noting “every CIO, every CSO is concerned about making sure that their environment is protected” as operators plan their transitions from 4G to 5G and massive IoT.

Lee Klarich, Palo Alto Network’s chief product officer, explained a significant portion of new IoT deployments will serve mission-critical applications across segments including healthcare and autonomous vehicles, making security “a critical driver for this change from 4G to 5G”.

The executives said the new firewall has been developed specifically to balance service providers’ high throughput and high scale needs with increased security and price concerns. The company plans to launch it in early 2019.

Arora noted the launch is part of a play to strengthen the company’s performance in the service provider segment. He acknowledged “we have traditionally not done as well as we would like” in that particular arena, but added “we’re about to change that”.

“This is a journey that we started a while ago. It is a security-focused journey and it is the product that is clearly differentiated in the marketplace, and we hope given the more sensitivity around security, we will continue to take market share.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Docomo plans 5G lab in Guam

Intelligence Brief: Has 5G hype given way to reality?

3HK runs 5G trials in 3.5GHz, 28GHz bands
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association