English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange Bank to hit 7 European markets

30 NOV 2018

Orange outlined a goal to double its number of mobile money users in Africa and launch full European banking services in four new markets by the end of 2023.

It is aiming for net operating income of €500 million from Orange Bank in Europe by end-2023 with a target of attracting 4 million customers by that date. It also plans to offer a more basic version of its bank in two additional European markets.

Outlining the company’s growth plans for its financial services divisions, deputy CEO Ramon Fernandez (pictured) said Orange is hoping to recoup set-up costs for its Spain and France banking operations by end-2023.

The service first launched in France in 2017 with Spain expected to go live by the end of 2019. Markets slated for 2020 to 2023 are Slovakia, Poland and Belgium. Romania and Moldova will receive an app featuring a combination of functionality available to Orange Bank customers in Europe and Orange Money in Africa. This combined offer will also be launched in Morocco.

It is able to launch the service across the EU through its French banking licence under passporting regulations.

Africa
By end-2023, the operator will expand Orange Money into two new markets in Africa, taking its footprint to 19, with the company aiming to double user numbers to 30 million. Revenue for the service is expected to top €800 million.

Orange deputy CEO for financial services Paul de Leusse noted its growth in Africa would be driven by increasing the number of services available to consumers (subject to regulatory approval), and benefits derived from interoperability and a boost in merchant users from the launch of MTN JV Mowali.

Fernandez added Orange’s drive in its financial services operation was part of a wider strategy to create “a progressive stream of new revenues from adjacent sectors.”

In addition to banking, it aims to continue to grow takings from IT services and IoT. In 2022 it hopes to make 13 per cent of its revenues from non-core communications services, up from an estimated 9 per cent in 2018.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange reports jump in mobile money base

Orange Bank gets new chief

Orange Money chief eyes European boost

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association