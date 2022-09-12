Orange business unit absorbs cloud buys

Orange Business Services (OBS) rebranded cloud computing companies acquired in 2016 and 2018 to sport the parent company’s moniker, a move it claims reinforces its capabilities in the segment.

Having operated with their original brands under the OBS unit since acquisition, Login Consultants, Basefarm and its subsidiary The Unbelievable Machine Company (UM) have now been rebranded.

Basefarm and UM specialised in cloud-based infrastructure and services including data analytics and hosting. The pair were acquired in the same deal, which completed in 2018.

Orange bought virtual desktop infrastructure company Login Consultants two years earlier.

Since striking the deals, OBS has been selling their various services together with its other products. It credits the expertise gained with the acquisitions to a significant increase in its cloud offering.

OBS cloud services EVP Stefan Kanis noted the “acquisitions have enabled us to trailblaze when it comes to cloud innovation. It is allowing our customers to adopt cloud-first strategies to create value responsibly and ethically from data in a trusted cloud”.

Orange now has 2,600 cloud experts, the company added, noting over the last year it has given 68,000 hours of related training to employees to bolster skills in the area.