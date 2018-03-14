English
Home

O2 tips 5G to deliver £6B boost to UK economy

14 MAR 2018

O2 UK predicted 5G could boost the way cities operate and generate £6 billion in productivity savings for the UK economy if the country comes together to take full advantage of the new technology.

In a report entitled The Value of 5G for Cities and Communities, the operator called for greater collaboration between industry, government, local councils, landlords and developers to ensure Britain can reap the benefits of 5G. Doing so could deliver savings of £450 per year to households in the form of lower energy, council tax and food bills, it predicted.

Councils, meanwhile, could reap efficiency gains worth £2.8 billion annually by deploying services including smart lighting and refuse collection. The NHS was tipped as another beneficiary, with O2 highlighing the potential of remote healthcare to deliver savings and free up hospital beds.

However, O2 CEO Mark Evans warned “none of these benefits are assured. We need a high level of collaboration to press ahead with the rollout and to hardwire 5G into the fabric of our cities.”

5G-enabled road management systems, capable of reacting to traffic volumes, will reduce the time spent stuck in traffic by 10 per cent for the UK’s 5.6 million vehicle commuters, the operator stated.

Margot James, UK minister of state for Digital and the Creative Industries, noted the government is already investing £25 million in new 5G test beds “that will pave the way for our 5G future and our work with industry will be vital to help us achieve our ambitions.”

Last month, O2 announced it will partner with AEG to launch a 5G trial at The O2 Arena venue in London.

Last week UK regulator Ofcom said its next spectrum auction, which includes frequencies capable of carrying 5G services, will begin on 20 March 2018.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

