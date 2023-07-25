Nokia strikes private LTE deal with US energy player

Nokia agreed a partnership with US-based Xcel Energy to provide a private LTE network to modernise grid operations and scale up the delivery of electricity to customers in the country.

The vendor claimed the private network will provide secure and reliable data connectivity to Xcel Energy as it begins covering more renewable power sources.

It stated the network will enable Xcel Energy to provide services more quickly and efficiently to its 3.7 million customers, located across eight US states.

Nokia asserted the private LTE network will enable “new levels of automation” in its grid, citing benefits in locating and responding to outages in its power grid using industrial IoT sensors, along with bringing “renewable energy sources” including wind and solar into the mix.

SVP and CTO at Xcel Energy Tim Peterson stated it is committed to delivering “100 per cent carbon-free electricity by 2050”, adding the partnership with Nokia allows it to access “better field communications and greater intelligence across the grid”.

Its customers will also have greater transparency and control over energy use via smart meters and online tools.

Nokia noted it has deployed its wireless technologies to more than 2,600 enterprises spanning energy utilities, ports to logistics.