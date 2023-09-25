 Nokia to build innovation lab in Dubai - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_RAN Vendors

Nokia to build innovation lab in Dubai

25 SEP 2023
Dubai's skyscrapers during sunset.

Nokia unveiled plans to open an innovation lab in the UAE as part of wider ambitions to deepen its cloud RAN push in the Middle East and Africa while boosting the adoption of AI and other technologies across the region.

The Finnish vendor stated the laboratory will complement existing collaborations with Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to develop new innovations around cloud RAN and strengthen its own portfolio, pointing to its anyRAN software which is compatible with any cloud server or hardware.

There is a further plan to combine Nokia’s software with Dell’s cloud platform to improve the performance of open network architectures, as well as to deploy HPE’s hardware for Nokia’s accelerator cards.

Tibor Fabry-Asztalos, SVP for product development engineering and telecom system business at Dell said the partnership will aid “network operators digitally transform and quickly bring innovative and revenue-generating solutions to the market”.

Nokia added it will work with other market-leading hyperscalers to encourage the “flexibility of choice of technology suppliers and operating environments”.

The Dubai facility will also target new use cases around smart and connected industry, and Nokia stated its MX Industrial Edge platform can aid local enterprises accelerate the shift to Industry 4.0.

Network optimisation through the use of AI and machine learning will also be a key focus at the laboratory.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association