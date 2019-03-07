 Nokia-led group presses case for 95GHz licensing - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia-led group presses case for 95GHz licensing

07 MAR 2019

A coalition of companies led by Nokia and Keysight Technologies stepped up a campaign for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to licence spectrum above 95GHz, ahead of a key vote on the matter.

In a filing, the mmWave Coalition pressed the FCC to include provisions for licensed spectrum, citing an immediate need to serve point-to-point applications for cellular backhaul and fixed communications systems. The group added the move could also advance “eventual use of these spectrum bands for mobile use”.

The FCC is set to vote on an order to make available 21.2GHz of spectrum above 95GHz for unlicensed wireless operations on 15 March. The measure would also create a new class of experimental licences for bands from 95GHz to 3THz.

Nokia, Keysight Technologies and others formed the coalition in 2017. It also asked the FCC to create “contiguous bandwidth allocations of 20GHz or more at frequencies above 100GHz for mobile use” to serve growing backhaul and future mobile 5G service needs.

Other wireless industry groups including CTIA and the Competitive Carriers Association backed the inclusion of licensed spectrum in previous filings.

However, satellite operators including SES Americom and Inmarsat warned against strict licensing regimes, which they said could stifle the development of new types of communications services.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

