 Nokia highlights 5G FWA potential in MEA - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia highlights 5G FWA potential in MEA

08 MAY 2023

Nokia spotlighted fixed wireless access (FWA) as one of the most attractive 5G use cases for operators in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), citing a significant opportunity to drive revenue.

In its MEA Mobile Broadband Index report, Nokia noted the Middle East is far ahead of Africa in terms of 5G adoption, while many operators in the latter are still developing their business models around 4G.

Across MEA, 5G adoption is estimated to reach 17 per cent of total mobile users, or 380 million subscribers by 2027.

Nokia stated 5G uptake in GCC is the fastest across MEA, with subscribers expected to reach 75 per cent of the total by 2027, mainly driven by Saudi Arabia.

In non-GCC Middle Eastern countries and in Africa, 4G will continue to expand and remain dominant until 2027, while 5G deployments are at a nascent stage and poised to gain momentum in the coming years.

Nokia also highlighted 4G FWA as an attractive use case in the rest of MEA.

Mikko Lavanti, head of Mobile Networks at Nokia MEA, said it is a diverse region with many countries at different stages of development.

Data consumption is increasing exponentially in both urban and rural areas.

“Reliable 4G and 5G networks are critical for bridging the digital divide in the region, in addition to supporting data-intensive applications for communities and businesses.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Claro, Nokia deploy private 4.9G in Colombia port

Vodafone boasts urban open RAN first

Feature: M1 chief outlines digital progress, 5G strategy
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association