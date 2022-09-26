NextWave deploys private network service on 2.5GHz 

US operator NextWave launched a 2.5GHz-based private networking service in the New York City metro area to compete with a growing number of similar offerings from large mobile operators.

NextWave is using existing licences for the service, which forms the precursor to launches in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Philadelphia by early 2023. The operator has 50MHz of licensed spectrum in those markets.

The New York Metro service is initially available in Manhattan and surrounding boroughs, along with some major transportation and industrial areas.

NextWave aims to cover the entire New York metro area of approximately 15 million people by early 2023.

The company claims the service is a first of its kind WAN devoted to private network applications.

NextWave overlaid a network of 5G small cells with a 4G and 5G WAN, citing security and performance benefits.

Frank Cassou, president and CEO of NextWave, highlighted the fact 2.5GHz is gaining traction as an advantage in terms of device availability.

NextWave was spun out of Qualcomm in 1995 and later battled the US government over ownership of PCS spectrum won while it was subject to bankruptcy protection.

After a favourable ruling, it sold most of its spectrum holdings to Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile US.