 T-Mobile cleans up in FCC 2.5GHz auction - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile cleans up in FCC 2.5GHz auction

01 SEP 2022

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released the results of its 2.5GHz auction that wrapped up earlier this week and, as expected, T-Mobile US was the big winner in terms of the amount it spent, and the number of licences won.

A total of $427.8 million was raised across 73 rounds of bidding with T-Mobile accounting for $304 million of that amount. Out of the 8,017 county-based licenses available in Auction 108, the self-proclaimed ‘uncarrier’ came away with 7,156.

Missing from the list of the licence winners were AT&T, Verizon and Dish Network, who were among the 82 entities qualified to bid.

Prior to the auction starting on 29 July, there was speculation that AT&T, Verizon and Dish Network would bid in order to drive up the price on T-Mobile, but after spending billions of dollars in previous auctions they didn’t take part in bidding on spectrum that likely would have been surrounded by T-Mobile’s licences or leases.

Due to the unique nature of the 2.5GHz licences, which were widely available across rural areas of the US, analysts had predicted T-Mobile would snap up most of the licences because it already owns or leases large portions of Educational Broadband Service (EBS) 2.5GHz spectrum.

“As we could see, this was T-Mobile’s auction with the others being extras or spectators,” Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner stated to Mobile World Live (MWL), who also noted he was surprised the auction total went as high as it did.

Non-profit North American Catholic Educational Programming Foundation won the second-largest number of licences with 107 followed by Evergy Kansas Central (54), LICT Wireless Broadband Company (46) and Broadband One of the Midwest (42).

Unlike the large mobile operators, small rural operators could expand their coverage in some areas by using the 2.5GHz spectrum in limited areas.

BitPath COO and auction analyst Sasha Javid noted there was extended bidding in Guam prior to the auction closing on Monday.

Guam-based PTI Pacifica, which is owned by Pacific Telecom, was second behind T-Mobile in total gross winning bids with close to $18 million spent.

TeleGuam Holdings was just behind PTI Pacifica with a total spend of $16,565,000 followed by Energy Kansas Central ($12,744,400) and Cellular South Licenses ($11,861,300).

The 2.5GHz auction used a clock-1 format, which allows only a single frequency-specific licence in a category in a county rather than offering multiple generic blocks across a broader geographic area.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US shuffles headcount

FCC 2.5GHz auction ends with $428M in bids

Blog: Is Musk’s satellite phone service a pipe dream?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association