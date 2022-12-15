MTN mulls offloading West Africa units

South Africa-based MTN Group reportedly commenced an assessment into the sale of some of its assets in West Africa as part of a strategy to refocus on growing its business in its leading markets.

A company source told Bloomberg MTN is conducting an internal review on divesting its smaller assets and had pinpointed West Africa for potential sales.

The news outlet noted operations in Ghana and Nigeria, two of its biggest markets, are exempt from the review.

Other nations in West Africa where MTN has a presence include Ivory Coast, Benin, Liberia and Guinea-Bissau.

Bloomberg emphasised MTN was still in the early phases of considering its moves, but would publicise any solid plans if it decides to proceed.

MTN offloaded its Afghanistan subsidiary to a Beirut-based investment firm in November as part of an exit of its Middle East operations.