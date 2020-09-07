 MTN Ghana takes dominance row to top court - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN Ghana takes dominance row to top court

07 SEP 2020

MTN Ghana indicated it would continue to seek a judicial review into a decision by the country’s regulator to declare it a significant market power (SMP) despite an appeal to the high court being thrown out last week, Ghana News Agency (GNA) reported.

In a statement published by GNA, MTN Ghana corporate services executive Samuel Koranteng said the company planned to move its case onto the country’s Supreme Court in a bid to gain “certainty” on the issue after losing the latest legal battle.

The row surrounds a decision by the National Communications Authority in June to label MTN an SMP, a definition likely to lead to government action to curb its position and increase competition.

In its initial decision the regulator said its statistics on the mobile market showed a “worrying trend…which demands immediate action to correct the growing market imbalance and creation of a near monopoly in the telecoms sector”.

It added the market’s status exposed the country to “the dictates of the dominant operator, militates against effective competition and impacts negatively upon investment in the sector”.

Under the country’s communications laws, an operator controlling more than 40 per cent of the sector is deemed an SMP. The Commission’s Q1 figures placed MTN’s share of the voice market at 57 per cent, with its data holding at almost 68 per cent.

Among the measures proposed to widen competition, the regulator suggested imposing minimum and maximum pricing, and a national roaming scheme.

In its Q2 results statement, MTN Group said its Ghana unit was a “responsible market player in a highly competitive market and does not engage in anti-competitive behaviour” adding it would call for a judicial review to ensure “the requirements of procedural fairness are observed and that the applicable legislation and global industry best practices are followed”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ghana set to target MTN with pricing moves

Second MTN unit struck with mobile money rumours

MTN quashes mobile money shutdown rumours

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association