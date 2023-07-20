 Microsoft, Activision Blizzard extend deal deadline - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft, Activision Blizzard extend deal deadline

20 JUL 2023
Microsoft

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard agreed to extend a closing date for an acquisition of the games publisher, to iron out remaining regulatory concerns.

The companies pushed the deadline from 18 July to 18 October, with increased break up fees if the deal fails to go through.

Microsoft could have faced a $3 billion break fee if it had not secured an extension.

The charge will now be increased to $3.5 billion if both companies terminate the transaction by 29 August and $4.5 billion if a mid-September date is missed.

Activision Blizzard’s board agreed to pay a 99 cents per share dividend to the company’s shareholders in attempt to win their approval for the deal.

In a tweet, Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith stated the amended deadline allows it “to focus on addressing comprehensively and properly the UK’s statutory requirements while sustaining fully our obligations across the EU”.

Microsoft is working on gaining approval for the deal from authorities in the US and UK.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Microsoft buys time for Activision Blizzard talks

UK extends Microsoft, Activision review

US judge backs Microsoft move for Activision Blizzard

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association