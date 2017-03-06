Mexican court dismisses SCT action against Rivada

A Mexican federal court dismissed a suit brought by the country’s communications and transport regulator, which wanted to sue Rivada Networks and its CEO for defamation.

Rivada filed a suit against the Mexican state because it believes a decision to disqualify it from an auction to build a wholesale mobile network in the country was illegal. The company was barred for failing to present a $52 million bid bond on time, and the tender was eventually won by Altan.

The Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT) said it would countersue and that Rivada’s claims “do not correspond to the facts.”

Now, Mexico City’s Eleventh District Court in Civil Matters ruled the SCT had no standing to sue Rivada or Declan Ganley, co-CEO of the company, El Financiero reported.

Rivada’s lawsuit is still pending and the firm previously said it is confident its arguments will be analysed responsibly by the federal courts.

The company’s ire with the SCT was evident in a November 2016 tweet by Ganley, stating: “No surprise, Rivada’s coverage plan is significantly higher than only opened bid. People of Mexico are being given a raw deal, which is sad.”